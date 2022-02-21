Jodhpur: The sixth edition of the joint exercise between the Indian Air Force and the Oman Air Force began on Monday, with the commencement of flying trails of the fighter planes at the Jodhpur Airbase. Due to frequent take-off and land-offs of these fighter planes from Jodhpur airbase, the schedule of passenger flights flying from Jodhpur airport till 25 February has also changed.

Many flights have been canceled, while a Notam (Notice to Airmen) has been issued to the authorities regarding this.

Flights from 10 am to 4 pm will be most affected during the exercise, as informed by the authorities. Especially on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the frequency of flights from Jodhpur to cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore in the afternoon will be barely active. Many flights have also been canceled. Since only fighter planes will be in the air during the Notice to Admission (NOTAM) period, a passenger plane will be allowed to land at Jodhpur Airport only when the fighter planes will land for a break.

Eastern Bridge 6 Maneuvers Royal Air Force of Oman has brought five F16 state-of-the-art fighter aircraft with it. Oman's pilots will fly Indian fighter aircraft Sukhoi and Indian pilots will try their hand at F-16. For these trials, which will end on February 25, a team of 130 members of Oman's Air Force has come to India. This exercise is held every three years between India and Oman, while the fifth edition was held in Oman in 2019.

