New Delhi: The Union Government on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that India is not engaged with Taiwan in relation to the rollout of 5G services. The information was shared by the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Patel stated while companies from Taiwan were taking part in initiatives launched by the Union Government with the aim of bolstering the manufacturing of electronics and the semiconductor ecosystem in India, India is not engaged with the country regarding the rollout of 5G services.

"India is not engaged with Taiwan for any help in the areas related to roll out of 5G services. Taiwanese companies are, however, participating in various programmes launched by the Government of India to boost electronics manufacturing and semiconductor ecosystem in India," she said.

" Government of India facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges with Taiwan," added the MoS.

The MOS replying to a separate question stated that India's sugar exports n April-November this fiscal was worth $3.21 billion. As for India's agri export, the Union Minister said that the main reason behind India's relatively low share in the global agriculture export is its massive domestic consumption base resulting from its large population.

"However, India's share in world export has registered a steady increase over the last 21 years i.e. from 1.1 per cent in 2000 to 2.4 per cent in 2021," stated the MoS. She further stated that in the first eight months in the current fiscal India exported wheat worth $1.5 billion.