New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited Nordic companies to invest in the Blue Economy sector, especially in India's Sagarmala project. He was participating in the second India-Nordic Summit held in Copenhagen, along with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland.

Discussions were also held on cooperation in the maritime sector with a focus on sustainable ocean management. Prime Minister Modi invited Nordic companies to invest in the Blue Economy sector, especially in India’s Sagarmala project. The Summit provided an opportunity to review the progress of the India-Nordic relations since the first India-Nordic Summit, which was held in 2018 in Stockholm. Discussions were held on multilateral cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, sustainable development, innovation, digitalization, and green and clean growth.

India’s partnership with the Nordic region in the Arctic Region was discussed. The Prime Minister noted that India’s Arctic Policy provides a good framework for the expansion of India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. The Prime Minister invited the sovereign wealth funds of the Nordic countries to invest in India. Discussions also took place on regional and global developments.

Also read: India-Nordic summit: PM Modi meets Swedish counterpart, reviews progress in bilateral ties