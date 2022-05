New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Magdalena Andersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, on the sidelines of the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen on Wednesday. This was the first meeting between the two leaders. In today’s meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress made in the bilateral partnership. They also expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the Lead IT initiative.

India and Sweden have had longstanding close relations based on common values, strong business, investment and R&D linkages, and similar approaches to global peace, security and development. Innovation, Technology, Investment and R&D collaborations provide the bedrock of this modern relationship.

Pertinent to note that during the 2018 visit of Prime Minister Modi to Sweden on the occasion of the 1st India-Nordic Summit, the two sides had adopted a wide-ranging Joint Action Plan and signed a Joint Innovation Partnership. This was an India-Sweden joint global initiative to set up a Leadership Group on Industry Transition (LeadIT) in September 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit to help guide the world’s heaviest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting industries towards a low-carbon economy. Its membership has now grown to 35 with 16 countries and 19 companies.

Both leaders also discussed possibilities of deepening cooperation in areas like innovation, climate technology, climate action, green hydrogen, space, defence, civil aviation, Arctic, polar research, sustainable mining and trade and economic ties. Discussions also took place on regional and global developments.

