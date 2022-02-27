Azamgarh: Addressing a public rally in Bairiya, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that political analysts have come to the conclusion that BJP was going to form the next government in the state and people are going to write a new history.

"Now triple engine will run in the state with PM Modi's vision, Yogi's mission, and people's support," he said. Terming PM Modi as "true Samajwadi", Rajnath Singh said no one has repeated the government in UP but BJP is going to do it.

Talking about the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, Defence Minister said that India never attacked any country and this principle must be followed to achieve peace in the world. His comments come amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the Ukraine-Russia conflict and said that the country wants peace to prevail. "Whatever is happening in Ukraine, we want peace to prevail. Words aren't sufficient to appreciate PM for his role. India never attacked any country. We believe everyone should follow this principle for world peace," said Singh addressing the audience.

Later in the day, addressing a rally at Lalganj and the Didarganj assembly, Singh promised that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will provide free LPG cylinders on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year after coming to power on March 10. Apart from that, the pending amount for sugarcane will be cleared within 14 days, free electricity to farmers and laptops for two crore youth are promised by him during his address.

