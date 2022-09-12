Ahmedabad: India is in need of a weak Prime Minister and a "khichdi" or multi-party government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the benefit of the weaker sections of the society, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday the AIMIM chief said that a powerful Prime Minister will only work for the benefit of powerful people. "I believe the country now needs a weak Prime minister. We have seen a powerful Prime Minister, now we need a weak PM so that he could help the weak. A powerful PM is only helping the mighty," Owaisi said.

He also said that if a weak person becomes India's Prime Minister, it will be beneficial for the weak adding that if a strong person occupies the top post in the country then only the powerful will make gains,

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party, he alleged that it was no different from the BJP as it remained tight-lipped on the controversial release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

At another event during the day, Owaisi slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case by the Gujarat Government. " Justice is asking the Prime of India that you asked people to educate their daughters, to save their daughter but is not Bilkis Bano a daughter," said Owaisi.