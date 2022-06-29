Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday said that India does not need a rubber stamp President and in the current circumstances a "silent President" cannot be accepted.

"What India needs is not a rubber stamp President and we cannot in any way accept a silent president in the present circumstances," said Sinha. Speaking to media persons, Sinha also said that India now needs a President who has the courage to say no to the ruling dispensation.

"The contest is not between individuals but ideologies. BJP's only aim is to win elections and cling to power. They are not bothered about people's welfare," Sinha said. He said the policies of the BJP are dangerous for the country and if democracy has to survive all should fight against the saffron party's policies.

Sinha dubbed demonetization as the biggest corruption in the country adding nobody knows how much black money has been returned following demonetization. Alleging that schemes like Agnipath, which are against the interests of the people and are being implemented using force are against the interest of the nation Sinha termed Agnipath as a foolish program. Sinha met the press after meeting the LDF and UDF MLAs at the State capital, kickstarting his presidential election campaign in Kerala.