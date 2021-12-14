New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir's former CM Farooq Abdullah has said that India needs a bold PM, one who can hold people together and not the one who divides people on the basis of religion, who discriminates.

He made the remarks while speaking at the launch of former PM HD Deve Gowda's book 'Furrows in a Field' in Delhi.

"I am waiting for that day to come when India gets a PM who does not divide people on the basis of religion. India will never be strong until the people of India become strong. Deve Gowda as PM did everything to keep Kashmir with India. I was convinced by Deve Gowda to participate in the elections, I got majority and there were tears in my eyes," the National Conference Chief said.

Also, reacting to the militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar that took the lives of two jawans, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah asked why the government cannot hold talks with Pakistan when it can do so with China.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah said, "It is unfortunate. I condole the demise of jawans who lost their lives. I urge the government that if these things are to be brought to their end, then they should work on winning hearts. The distance between Delhi and Kashmir has to be reduced. There should be dialogue with people in order to prevent such incidents."

"I advocate talks with Pakistan. The Indian government should talk to Pakistan. If the Indian government can talk to China, then why cannot it talk to Pakistan. China has advanced into Indian territory. Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese. Despite this, if the Indian government can talk to China, then why not Pakistan?" Abdullah stated.