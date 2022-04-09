Chennai: Indian Navy has seized Iranian Boat allegedly carrying contraband for entering into the Indian territory off Andaman Island on Friday night. Sources said the boat entered the Indira Point near the Andaman Island of Indian Border and was subsequently seized by the navy patrol.

There were 11 Iranian nationals on board the fishing vessel. The seized boat has been brought to the Kasimedu fishing port in Chennai for further investigation. Sources said all the Iranian nationals would be handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau, which will interrogate them further. The officials were tightlipped about the contraband caught in the incident.

