New Delhi: In a major boost to connectivity, India is undertaking two projects as part of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway – connecting Moreh to Moe Sot in Thailand, through Myanmar, EAM Dr. Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 3rd edition of the NADI – Natural Allies in Development & Interdependence conclave at Guwahati, Jaishankar said, "India is undertaking two projects as part of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway – connecting Moreh to Moe Sot in Thailand, through Myanmar. Being implemented under a grant, these envisage upgrading 69 bridges in the Tamu-Kalewa-Kyigone sector and the 120 km Kalewa-Yardi sector".

Jaishankar highlighted that NADI is life and it is but natural that human civilizations all developed on the banks of rivers. And from those habitations arose commerce, which reflected the exchanges of goods and services between them. For that to happen, distances needed to be traversed as smoothly and securely as possible. And therein lay the importance of connectivity to history.

It is worth noting that separately, a bridge from Mizoram to Myanmar, across the river Baidu, will be built under a US$ 2 million Government of India grant. Modernization of the existing Bailey bridge that runs from LCS Rihkhawdar in Myanmar to LCS Zowkhawthar in Mizoram is being considered, he informed.

The border with Myanmar is being built or operationalized at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland. Additionally, power and digital connectivity corridors from Manipur to Myanmar are already functional and proving to be immensely helpful to the communities on both sides of the border.

"All these are surely consequential. But just for a moment, step back and think bigger. What happens when the North East, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar get more deeply intertwined? Each of them stands to benefit from more access, opportunities, resources, and markets. These endeavors will bring the ASEAN closer to us", added Jaishankar.

He pointed out that better connectivity is central to improving the ease of doing business and the ease of living. "When done with imagination and on the scale, it can percussions far beyond the immediate issues of the day. So with Guwahati as the location, let us consider the enormous promise that it holds-not just for the region and our neighbors, but even for the geographies beyond", the External Affairs Minister said while adding that 'to comprehend that fully, ponder for a moment on the impediments that we need to overcome."

He noted that the most formidable and long-standing are the physical barriers of topography. "But, then as we have increasingly come to realize, these can be solved by engineering and human ingenuity. There are then the human-made obstacles. The outcomes of choices that we have made in the past. These are best addressed by a vision that realizes the shared gains offered by regional cooperation", added Jaishankar.

Jaishankar pointed out that an India that is more connected to the North East and the North East that is more connected to India’s neighbors will mean a complete transformation of the regional economy. Instead of being regarded as a frontier, it will emerge as a hub in itself.

He underlined that Its resources and skills will have a larger and more ready market. The supply lines -in and out will be shorter. The outlets to global access would be diverse and manifold. The intensity of the economic activity will rapidly deepen because it will capture many more segments.

He said, "Our national resurgence is directly connected to the economic revival of the East. The coming together therefore of the Act East and the Neighbourhood First policies have an enormous reinforcing impact. And it extends beyond the confines of South Asia".

He noted that the realization of the potential of BIMSTEC is one example and the Thai Vice Minister spoke about it. "It is one example that will change the Bay of Bengal. But think what happens if land connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh become viable", he added.

Jaishankar explained that on a commercial scale, a world to Vietnam and the Philippines, from Haiphong to Hazira, and from Manila to Mundra will open up, creating an east-west lateral with sweeping consequences for the continent.

It will not only build on the partnerships that we have with the ASEAN and Japan but would make a difference to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that is now in the making. It is definitely within our ability to overcome geography and rewrite near history if only we can get the politics and the economics right.

It is pertinent to note that Inside Bangladesh, India is collaborating on a series of road projects, including improving the Ashuganj River Port-Akhaura Land Port Road under an LoC of more than US$ 400 million.

The road project connecting Baruerhat to Ramgarh on the India-Bangladesh border, which will increase Tripura’s road connectivity with Bangladesh, is also being implemented under another LoC of US$ 80.06 million.

The intricate and intertwined cross-border geography is being synergized by agreements on the movement of goods from Indian ports through Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh, and from there overland to Tripura and other parts of the Northeast.

" On February 5 this year, a cargo vessel carrying 200 metric tonnes of food grains sailed from Patna in Bihar to Pandu in Assam using the inland waterways of India and Bangladesh. So remember, transits benefit not only the two ends, but the middle even more as it would see an economic activity that could not be envisaged earlier", Jaishankar said during the inaugural event.

The inaugural ceremony of the NADI conclave was attended by the Bangladesh Foreign Minister – A K Abdul Momen, Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, and high commissioners and ambassadors from various countries.

The two-day symposium is hosted by Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence in partnership with the Union External Affairs Ministry, the Assam government’s Act East Policy, the Affairs Department, the North Eastern Council (NEC), and other partners.

The goal of the Nadi conclave is to articulate and activate a collective vision of sub-regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region and with South-East Asia, keeping North East India and Assam at the epicenter of activity.