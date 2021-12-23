New Delhi: India's former ambassador to Myanmar Vivek Katju said India has a historic relationship with the people of Myanmar and it is essential that during this time of Covid 19, the relationship with the people of Myanmar continues to remain strong.

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla is on a working visit to Myanmar from December 22 to 23.



"India is always keen to see a democratic setup in Myanmar but it is also conscious of Myanmar's unique history and of the need to protect its interest with a sensitive neighbour", former diplomat Katju said during an interview with ETV Bharat.

Katju noted that it is, therefore, essential from the viewpoint of realism that India engages the military regime in Myanmar. And that is what Foreign Secretary's trip to Myanmar indicates.

In the first such outreach to Myanmar’s military-backed regime, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla flew for a two-day visit to Naypyitaw and Yangon on Tuesday evening.

During his visit, he called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives and held meetings with members of civil society and political parties, including the National League for Democracy. He is also scheduled to meet Myanmar-based Ambassadors and representatives of the UN.

Katju pointed out that FS has also taken vaccines and that too at this time when India itself needs vaccines, is a gesture to the people of Myanmar.

Katju further said that Foreign Secretary will reiterate India's concerns regarding the active insurgent groups in the Northeast while adding that this is the long-standing concern that India has had and India has always conveyed its concern to Myanmar authorities of whatever nature may be.

"I look upon the Foreign Secretary's engagement with the Myanmar military regime as a part of the continued relationship. It is good that Myanmar will be sensitized at a very senior diplomatic level about India's concerns and over the activities of the insurgent groups, many of who operate from the area adjoining India-Myanmar border", Katju reiterated.

When asked if this visit is a hint towards an acknowledgement of New Delhi's recognition of the military coup in Myanmar, former ambassador Katju said, "It is a recognition that India is pursuing its interest in Myanmar and these interests are very varied. Notwithstanding India's desire for democracy in Myanmar, India's interest requires an engagement with whoever is in power in Myanmar and that is any indication, which is given through this visit".

Also, the visit comes two weeks after a court in Naypyitaw sentenced former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to four years imprisonment, to which India had expressed deep concern.

Earlier in the day, during his meetings with all concerned, Foreign Secretary emphasized India’s interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy at the earliest; release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through dialogue; and complete cessation of all violence.

He reaffirmed India’s strong and consistent support of the ASEAN initiative and expressed hope that progress would be made pragmatically and constructively, based on the five-point consensus.

Emphasizing that India shares a long border with Myanmar, Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s continued humanitarian support for the people of Myanmar. In the context of Myanmar’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, he handed over one million doses of "Made in India” vaccines to the Myanmar Red Cross Society.

A part of this consignment would be utilized for communities living along Myanmar’s border with India. A grant of 10,000 tons of rice and wheat to Myanmar was also announced.

Foreign Secretary expressed India's continued support for people-centric and socio-economic developmental projects, including those along with the India-Myanmar border areas, as well as India’s commitment for expeditious implementation of ongoing connectivity initiatives such as the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and the Trilateral Highway.

Foreign Secretary also reiterated India’s commitment to continue with the projects under the Rakhine State Development Programme and Border Area Development Programme for the benefit of the people of Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The visit also provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India’s security, especially in the light of the recent incident in the Churachandpur district in southern Manipur.

Foreign Secretary stressed the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in the border areas. Both sides reiterated their commitment to ensuring that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other.

"India shares an approximately 1700 km long border with Myanmar. Any developments in that country have a direct impact on India’s border regions. Peace and stability in Myanmar remain of utmost importance to India, specifically to its North Eastern Region", MEA said in a statement today.

It is pertinent to note that as a democracy and close neighbour, India has been involved in the democratic transition process in Myanmar and this context has worked with various stakeholders in developing capacities on democratic systems and practices.

India proposes to renew these efforts for Myanmar to emerge as a stable, democratic, federal union by the wishes of the people of Myanmar.