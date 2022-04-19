Srinagar (J&K): Amid tensions between China and India over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh Union Territory, China has now constructed three mobile phone towers in the Hot Springs area. Councilor Konchok Stanzin of Ladakh's Chushul area has also confirmed the development through his social media post. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Konchok Stanzin said that India should respond to China's move swiftly and continue improving infrastructure on its side of the border with China.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

ETB: A few days ago, you posted on your social networking site some pictures of China's mobile towers along the Line of Actual Control. What is the whole matter?

Stanzin: The towers have been installed by China in their own territory - the Hot Springs area. China is constantly improving the infrastructure in its territory. I want our government to do the same. The towers set up by China have not come up in days but were constructed in 2021. We must take this issue seriously and raise objections as they do with us. They are also building towers in places where there is no habitation, so why can't we? On our side, despite the population, the mobile network is weak, there is no 4G, and in some places, there is not even 2G.

ETB: How will the installation of these towers impact us and China?

Stanzin: When we do development work in our area, our country benefits, they (China) might be getting benefits too. They might also be using these for improving their communication system and also for observation. It can be used for both purposes and China has always done so. China first settles residents along the border and then their army takes over. We must take serious counter-steps. The government is doing a lot but much more needs to be done.

ETB: What do you suggest the Centre should do?

Stanzin: China is making access to its territory easier and better. That's why they built a bridge over Pangong Tso. If you walk around Pangong Lake, it is about 150 kilometres, but the bridge will make the way and movement easier. We also have enough projects approved here and work on tunnels is underway. I want our side to make equal progress - if they build three towers then why don't we build four?

ETB: Grazing cattle in pastures have been a major issue. Any developments on it?

Stanzin: I have repeatedly raised this issue with the authorities. There was a lot of support from the Army and the administration this winter. I still urge everyone to let the shepherds go as far as we can inside our territorial limits. With this, we can keep the place and also get a lot of information from these shepherds. Citizens' access is an important factor when it comes to China. China also first allows its shepherds along the border and then raises a dispute, this should not happen so our shepherds need to be given access.

ETB: What is your demand from the Army, local and central administration?

Stanzin: Efforts should be made to improve the basic infrastructure in the border areas. Not everyone is aware of the situation here. If the shepherds are not given facilities then migration may take place which will be a major concern for the security of our country.

Also read: China installs mobile towers near Indian territory, Ladakh Councillor raises concern