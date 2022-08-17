New Delhi: Eyeing and hoping for more support in the global geopolitical minefield amid a furious churning and rearrangement of power blocs, Russia waxed eloquence about ties with India and China on Wednesday. In an interview with a Russian state-owned TV news channel on Wednesday, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the department of economic cooperation of the Russian foreign ministry, said Russia sees a very important partner in India.

“India is also the most promising and largest partner in Asia with colossal economic growth, probably the highest in the world, which purchases oil, oil products, military products, agricultural products, and fertilizers from us. We get a whole range of goods from India that we really need right now.” On the same day in Moscow, Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain on ways and means to enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian foreign ministry official’s narrative would have found a similar echo in Bangkok where Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India “openly and honestly” followed its interests, and all countries, including the US, knew India’s position. Jaishankar had arrived in Thailand for a meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Commission on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Today each country will naturally try to get the best conditions for its citizens and mitigate the impact of high energy prices. That's exactly what we're doing,” the foreign minister was quoted by agencies during a meeting on Tuesday with the Indian community in Bangkok. Jaishankar had added that common Indians cannot afford higher energy prices and therefore it was his duty and moral obligation to provide them with the best possible conditions.

Interestingly, former cricketer-turned-leading Pakistan politician Imran Khan had showered lavish praise on Jaishankar and India for buying Russian products and pursuing a policy that had stood up to US pressures.

On Sunday, he had played a video of Jaishankar’s comment, made at the Bratislava Forum held in Slovakia, in front of a huge gathering in Lahore. Khan said: “They (US) ordered India to not buy oil from Russia. India is US’ strategic ally, Pakistan is not. Let us see what India's Foreign Minister said when the US asked them not to buy Russian oil.”

After playing the video, Khan said: “Jaishankar is telling them who are you? Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it. This is what an independent country is”. During the course of the same interview, Birichevsky spoke about the growing ties between Russia and China.

“In 2021, we (Russia-China) had a trade turnover of around $140 bln with China. It is expanding at an incredible rate this year. We have created a comprehensive system of bilateral cooperation at various levels - from top to regional - in numerous fields and sectors over the last 20 years.” Birichevsky stressed that Russia-China trade was striving to reach $200 billion by 2024 as stated before by the leaders of the two countries.