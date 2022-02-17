New Delhi: Reacting to the recent imposition of the Emergency Act by Canadian PM Trudeau over the truckers protest in Ottawa, Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Indian government is following developments in Canada and avoided commenting further on the matter.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said, "We are following developments in Canada in the context of blockades and protests. We have noted that the Government of Canada has invoked the Emergency Act. Let me leave it at that". Bagchi reiterated that separately, on February 8, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Canada and Indians travelling to Canada, asking them to exercise caution and remain alert; avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place, and monitor the development.

However, the MEA spokesperson avoided commenting on the Canadian PM Trudeau's speech in the Parliament, where he said the truckers protest must come to an end. Reiterating India's apolitical stance over the matter, spokesperson Bagchi said, 'We are external affairs ministry and have nothing to comment on such political statement made by Trudeau".

In December 2020, Trudeau had come in support of India’s agitating farmers and said that his country will always be there to defend the right to peaceful protest. The remarks have brought the diplomatic ties between the two countries under strain. India had hit out at Trudeau for the comments extending support to the Indian farmers and called the remarks “unwarranted” as the matter pertained to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

Many Indian netizens have now slammed Trudeau for his stance, accusing him of having double standards. "Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens' daily lives, it has to stop," Trudeau said in a speech to Canada's parliament earlier this month. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We’ll always protect that right. But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop".

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the Emergency Act in Canada, the 'Canada India Global Forum British Colombia' has asked Trudeau to follow the way Prime Minister Modi handled the farmers' protest in India. “At this time, we recall the agitation by farmers in India in 2021, and the commendable way in which the Government of India, under Prime Minister Modi, engaged with them and resolved all issues through democratic and peaceful means", the statement read.

Given the ongoing truckers’ protests against various COVID-19 related measures including vaccine mandates, Trudeau had declared a national emergency.