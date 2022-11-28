New Delhi: A joint military exercise involving troops of India and Malaysia began on Monday with an aim to enhance inter-operability in the planning and execution of various operations in the jungle terrain, the defence ministry said here. The India-Malaysia joint military exercise, 'Harimau Shakti-2022', commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia, and will culminate on December 12.

The exercise is an annual training event between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army being held since 2012, it said. "Combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain," the ministry said in a statement.

The scope of this exercise involves command planning at the battalion level and company-level field training on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain, it said. The joint exercise schedule includes the establishment of a joint command post, joint surveillance centre, sharing expertise in the employment of aerial assets, technical demonstrations, casualty management and casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the battalion level, the statement said.

Joint field training exercises, joint combat discussions and joint demonstrations will culminate with a two-day validation exercise where a special emphasis will be on enhancing tactical skills and enhancing inter-operability between the forces and promoting army-to-army relations, the ministry said. Harimau Shakti will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, which in turn will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, it added.

In a tweet, the Army said: "Lt Gen BS Raju #VCOAS reviewed the Bilateral Exercise #AgniWarrior between #IndianArmy & Singapore Armed Forces at #Deolali. #VCOAS witnessed the live firing & appreciated the participating troops for professional acumen & expertise." In another tweet, the Army shared a picture from Exercise Garuda Shakti 2022. "Exercise #GarudaShakti 2022 Troops from Indian Army #SpecialForces and Indonesian Kostrad undergoing 96 hours validation exercise in jungle terrain during the ongoing joint exercise," it said.