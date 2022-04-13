New Delhi: Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India together with Dato' Amran Bin Mohamed Zin, Deputy Secretary-General for Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia co-chaired the 5th Foreign Office Consultations (bilateral consultations) between India and Malaysia on Tuesday, at Putrajaya, Malaysia, the MEA said.

During the visit, Secretary (East) also paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah, Foreign Minister of Malaysia and exchanged views on India-Malaysia bilateral ties. Reviewing the multi-faceted relations between both nations during the Foreign Office Consultations, both sides expressed their desire to advance the overall bilateral relations within the framework of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership of 2015.

The Foreign Office Consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing economic and commercial ties and expressed the hope for a faster revival of relations in the post-Covid period taking into account the shared commitment of both sides to further intensify cooperation in a wide range of areas.

The two sides agreed to work on reactivating the bilateral mechanisms in different sectors, for presenting the results to the next ministerial-level Joint Commission Meeting to be held on mutually convenient dates. As this year marks 65 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, both sides agreed to hold commemorative events in a befitting manner both in India and Malaysia. It was agreed to hold the next FOC at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

