New Delhi: India reported 8,439 fresh COVID-19 infections, 9,525 recoveries and 195 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Of these, Kerala reported 4,656 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as per the state health bulletin.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 3,46,56,822. Of these, 93,733 are active cases which is the lowest in the last 555 days. The active caseload accounts for less than one per cent of the total cases and is currently at 0.27 per cent.

The daily positivity rate, at 0.70 per cent, is less than two per cent for the last 65 days. The weekly positivity rate at 0.76 per cent is less than one per cent for the last 24 days.

With new recoveries, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,89,137. The recovery rate, currently at 98.36 per cent, is the highest since March 2020.

With 195 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 4,73,952.

Meanwhile, as many as 65.06 crore (65,06,60144) COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far which include 12,13,130 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As per the health ministry, over 129.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.