New Delhi: India recorded yet another spike in Covid-19 cases logging 2,68, 833 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, (4,631 more than Friday) the highest in the last 240 days, the Union health ministry informed on Saturday.

According to the data issued by Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country has risen to 14,17,820 the highest in 221 days, while the daily positivity rate has shot up to 16.66% per cent. The fresh ones include 6,041 Omicron cases as well, with an increase of 5.01% since Friday. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.84% per cent.

The country also recorded 402 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the overall death toll to 4, 85,752 The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 156.02 crores, the ministry said.

The ministry also informed that over 70.07crore Covid tests were conducted so far out of which 16,13,740 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.