New Delhi: India has logged 1,938 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health informed on Thursday. With this, the active cases in the country have witnessed a dip; at 0.05 per cent, total active COVID infections in India stand at 22,427.

Yesterday, the active COVID cases were 23,087. Presently, with 5,918 cases, Kerala has the highest number of active COVID infections, followed by Maharashtra (5,089), and Karnataka (1,844).

In the last 24 hours, as many as 2,531 recoveries from the virus and 67 COVID deaths were also reported by the Ministry in a press release. The death toll has now climbed to 5,16,672, while the total recoveries have mounted to 4,24,75,588.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 0.35 per cent, the health ministry said. A total of 6,61,954 COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 78.49 crore cumulative tests.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 182.23 crore (1,82,23,30,356). 31,81,809 COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022.

So far, 72,17,166 COVID vaccine doses have been administered for the group, of which 18,84,945 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. In the drive for the 'precaution doses' to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus individuals with comorbidities which commenced on January 10 this year, as many as 2,21,21,816 beneficiaries have been vaccinated.