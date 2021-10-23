New Delhi: India on Saturday registered 16,326 fresh Covid cases and 666 deaths, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. The new fatalities have increased the overall death toll to 4,53,708.

Kerala's COVID19 death toll is at 27,765 (on 22nd Oct) as the state adds a backlog of 563 deaths to the tally.

Around 101.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, while the Recovery Rate is currently at 98.16%, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 17,677 recoveries in the last 24 hours have increased the total recoveries to 3,35,32,126. The active caseload remains below the 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,73,728 which is the lowest in 233 days.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded with a total of 13,64,681 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.