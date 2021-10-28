New Delhi: India logged 16,156 new COVID-19 cases and 733 deaths in the last 24 hours as informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases in India slightly dropped to 1,60,989, as per data revealed by the Ministry.

Over 12.90 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

With 12,90,900 samples tested on Wednesday to detect the presence of the virus, 60,44,98,405 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Also, 103.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.