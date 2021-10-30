New Delhi: A total of 14,313 new Covid-19 cases and 549 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Saturday.

Also, 13,543 people recovered from Covid-19 taking the overall recovery count to 3,36,41,175.

The active caseload is presently at 1,61,555 and the active cases currently constitute 0.47% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is the lowest since March 2020, as stated by the Ministry.

Meanwhile, India administered 56.71 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative vaccination coverage over 105.43 cr, as per the official release.

"The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,76,850 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.70 Cr (60,70,62,619) cumulative tests," the release further states.