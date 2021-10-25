New Delhi: India logged 14,306 fresh Covid-19 cases and 443 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The new fatalities have increased the death toll to 4,54,712.

The recovery of 18,762 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the total tally to 3,35,67,367. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.18 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,67,695, which is the lowest in 239 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.49 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

India has so far conducted over 60.07 crore cumulative tests. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.24 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 31 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.43 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 21 days and less than 3 per cent for 56 consecutive days.

With the administration of 12,30,720 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 102.27 crores as of today.