New Delhi: India logged 12,514 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. While the total death toll is 4,58,437.

Of these, Kerala reported 7,167 new cases and 167 deaths. As per the COVID-19 update issued by the ministry, India's active caseload stands at 1,58,817, which is the lowest in 248 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.46 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 12,718 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries rose to 3,36,68,560 and the recovery rate currently is at 98.20 per cent.

So far, 60.92 crore tests have been conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the population. Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the cumulative coverage crossed 106.31 crores.

A total of 1,06,31,24,205 vaccine doses have been administered so far. The vaccination drive in the country commenced on January 16 this year.

As per the ministry, more than 112 crore (1,12,93,57,545) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 13 crore (13,45,61,536) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the ministry added.