New Delhi: India reported 11,903 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

India's active caseload stands at 1,51,209, which is the lowest in 252 days. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.44 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 14,159 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,36,97,740.

Consequently, the recovery rate is currently at 98.22 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 1.11 per cent and it has remained below 2 per cent for the last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which also remained less than 2 per cent for the last 40 days.

As per the ministry, 61.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 107.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered.