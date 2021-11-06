New Delhi: India logged 10,929 fresh COVID-19 cases and 392 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the active caseload in the country, which accounts for less than one per cent of the total cases, stands at 1,46,950.

The active cases account for 0.43 per cent of the total cases which is the lowest since March 2020. With 392 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country now stands at 4,60,265.

As many as 12,509 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, and the total recovery tally now stands at 3,37,37,468. The recovery rate is currently at 98.23 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 1.35 per cent which is less than two per cent for the last 33 days and the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.27 per cent which is less than two per cent for the last 43 days.

With the testing capacity ramped up across the country, 8,10,783 samples were tested for the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests conducted in the country to 61,39,65,751.

Meanwhile, over 107.92 crore (1,07,92,19,546) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, the health ministry stated.