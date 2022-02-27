New Delhi: India reported 10,273 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 1 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. According to the Ministry, As many as 243 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from COVID-19 in the country to 5,13,724.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,11,472, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the total number of cases. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.26 per cent. As many as 20,439 patients recovered during this period taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the onset of the pandemic in the country to 4,22,90,921. The recovery rate in the country is 98.54 per cent.