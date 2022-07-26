New Delhi: Stating that India is likely to face an impending economic crisis, Binoy Viswam -- the Rajya Sabha MP from the Communist Party of India (CPI) -- on Tuesday served notice under Rule 267 to discuss the issue in the House. "I hereby serve notice under rule 267 for Suspension of proceedings of the house today and to discuss the urgent matter of rapid inflation and price rise," he said.

The rapid inflation and indiscriminate increase in prices of virtually all commodities have caused great difficulty in the lives of the common people. While people in the country are struggling to live dignified lives due to inflation, the Government has gone ahead and imposed GST on even essential items such as milk and dahi, he said.

Also read: Economy on course to achieve 8-8.5% growth based on Q1 data: Finance ministry

"All economic indicators are pointing towards an impending economic crisis that is being purposefully whitewashed by the Government. The growing gap between the Government’s rhetoric and the ground reality of the Indian masses cannot be ignored anymore," he opined.

Viswam further said that as representatives of the people, it is our duty to discuss this urgent issue on the floor of the house and assure the people of India that their interests are of paramount importance to the Indian Parliament.

"Given the importance of the issue and its impact on every person in India, it is imperative that the business of the house be suspended and this issue was taken up for discussion," the minister added.