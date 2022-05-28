New Delhi: India lambasted the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its remarks on the court ruling against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. In response to the media queries over the issue on Friday, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said, "India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) on Friday criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik."

He said, "Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court". The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it in any manner," added Bagchi. OIC-IPHRC condemned the conviction of prominent Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and called the charges against him 'concocted' following a sham trial in India.

Read: Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik gets lifer in terror funding case

The OIC-IPHRC said that he is imprisoned under inhumane conditions, which are reflective of systemic Indian bias and persecution of Kashmiri Muslims in IOJK. " Such acts of blatant human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris are aimed at denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination. It not only constitutes a travesty of Indian justice, but also exposed the claims of democracy", OIC said in a statement.

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and the chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in a terror funding case. The NIA had sought the death penalty for the separatist leader, who was convicted on May 19. On May 10, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that including Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

"The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its deep concern over the pronouncement of a life sentence for one of the most prominent Kashmiri leaders, Yasin Malik, who has been leading a peaceful freedom struggle for the the the many decades", the OIC tweeted on Friday.

Read: Yasin Malik life term: Partial shutdown in Srinagar