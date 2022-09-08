New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday described the India-Japan partnership as a 'partnership of immense importance' as it has been rooted in our shared values of democracy, freedom, and respect for rule of law.

Jaishankar was making his opening remarks at the 2+2 dialogue held by India and Japan in Tokyo to review 'bilateral cooperation across domains'. Reasserting continued mutual cooperation, he said, "India-Japan partnership is a partnership of immense importance. It is rooted in our shared values of democracy, freedom, and respect for rule of law".

Elaborating on the partnership, the Minister said, "The strategic aspects of the relationship have gained new meaning in recent years, reflected in our recent bilateral and plurilateral engagements. The recent meeting of our leaders reaffirmed the continuity and strength of our relationship". "We have witnessed in recent times very serious developments, especially since our last meeting in 2019. The Covid pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand that we address these new challenges", he said during the dialogue.

Jaishankar noted that energy security and food security have emerged as particularly pressing issues, adding that as responsible members of the international community, India has worked tirelessly, in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains, and many other forms of assistance. "As we face these challenges, it is important we work collectively to find common solutions through the path of dialogue and diplomacy", he said.

The dialogue will lay the foundation for closer cooperation between India and Japan in the area of security and foreign affairs. Meanwhile, in the opening statements of the 2+2 meeting, the Japanese Defence minister told his Indian counterpart during the talks that Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacts international rules-based order.

Defense minister Rajnath Singh along with his Japanese counterpart reviewed various aspects of bilateral defense cooperation as well as regional affairs. They acknowledged the importance of the India-Japan defense partnership and the critical role it will play in ensuring free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

During the delegation-level talks, Rajnath Singh highlighted that the growing complexities in the India-Japan bilateral defense exercises are a testimony to the deepening of defense cooperation between the two countries. The Ministers expressed their commitment to continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including ‘Dharma Guardian’, ‘JIMEX’, and ‘Malabar’.

Indian defense minister invited Japanese industries to invest in India’s defense corridors where a conducive environment for the growth of the defense industry has been created by the Government of India. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, which are pursuing a Special Strategic and Global Partnership.