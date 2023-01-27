India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty of September 1960
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty of September 1960
New Delhi: According to government sources, India issued notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Water Treaty of September 1960. India has been a steadfast supporter, and responsible partner in implementing Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan in letter and spirit, it said. Pak's actions adversely impinged on provisions of the Indus Treaty, forcing India to issue appropriate notice for its modification. (PTI)
