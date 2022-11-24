New Delhi: India and Iran on Thursday during the Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi reiterated their commitment to continue cooperation for the development of the Shahid Beheshti terminal of the Chabahar Port.

The Iranian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani. The India delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. During the delegation-level talks, both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic, cultural, and consular engagement.

Also Read: India and Iran review the progress of the strategically important Chahbahar port

The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue cooperation for the development of the Shahid Beheshti terminal of the Chabahar Port. They exchanged views on regional and international issues including Afghanistan.

Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Kani briefed the Foreign Secretary on issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). During the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Kani also called on the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

"Pleased to receive Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs @Bagheri_Kani. Discussed our bilateral cooperation, regional issues, and JCPOA", tweeted Jaishankar.