New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday spoke to Iranian deputy minister Ali Bagheri Kani with a focus on the Chabahar port project, the situation in Afghanistan and ways to address common challenges in the region. "The two sides discussed various elements of bilateral relations including progress on the Chabahar port," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The foreign secretary underscored India's commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran in addressing shared opportunities and challenges," it said. The MEA said both sides also discussed international and regional issues including Afghanistan. Kani is the deputy minister of political affairs in the Iranian foreign ministry.

The telephonic conversation came nearly a month after Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited India. Iran has been a key country for India in the Gulf region. India and Iran have been jointly focusing on improving connectivity between South East Asia and Central Asia. India has been in touch with Iran over the developments in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban on August 15.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent in July last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar projected Iran's Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub including Afghanistan. Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.