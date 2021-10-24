New Delhi: The Government of India has given nod to as many as 157 new medical colleges in India since 2014 and has invested a total of ₹17,691.08 crore on these projects. On completion, nearly 16000 undergraduate medical seats would be added. Of these, 6500 seats have already been created with the functioning of 64 new Medical Colleges, as per press release.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), the Central Government also provided about ₹2,451.1 crores for up-gradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country.

Under the Scheme, medical colleges are established in Districts that do not have either a Government or private medical college. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. Of the 157 new colleges that are being established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, 39 are being set up in Aspirational Districts, the release added.

As per the scheme guidelines, the State Government is the implementing agency and the planning, execution and commissioning of the projects is to be done by the State Government.

The achievements under the three phases are:

Phase Launched No. of Medical Colleges planned No. of Functional Medical Colleges States/UTs covered Outlay per college Total Outlay Central Share Central Share released I January 2014 58 48 20 189 Cr 10,962 Cr 7541.1 Cr 7541.1 Cr II February 2018 24 8 8 250 Cr 6000 Cr 3675 Cr 3675 Cr III August 2019 75 8 18 325 Cr 24,37.41 Cr 15,499.74 Cr 6719.11 Cr

Upgradation of existing State Government/Central Government Medical Colleges to increase MBBS seats

With the objective of creating 10,000 MBBS seats in Government Colleges in the country, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is implementing the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for up-gradation of existing State Government/Central Government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats. The funding pattern is 90:10 by Central and State Governments respectively for North Eastern States and Special category States and 60:40 for other States with the upper ceiling cost pegged at Rs.1.20 crore per seat.48 colleges in 15 states has been approved for increase of 3325 seats with Rs 6719.11 Cr released as Central Share.

Strengthening and upgradation of State Government Medical colleges for starting new PG disciplines and increasing PG seats

This initiative has been undertaken in two phases: Phase-I of the scheme was launched in the XI Plan period with the objective of strengthening and upgrading State/Central Government Medical Colleges to create new PG seats. A total of 72 Government Medical colleges in 21 States/UTs have been approved under the scheme for increasing 4058 PG seats. Funds to the tune of Rs.1049.3578 crore have been released under the scheme till date.

The objective of the Phase-II of the scheme was to create 4000 PG seats in Government Colleges in the country. The funding pattern is 90:10 by Central and State Governments respectively for North Eastern States and Special category States and 60:40 for other States with the upper ceiling cost pegged at Rs.1.20 crore per seat. A total of 16 Government Medical Colleges have been approved under the scheme for increasing 1741 PG seats till date. Funds to the tune of Rs.694.534 crore have been released under the scheme till date.

This Central Sector Scheme was envisaged to bridge the shortfall in manpower in the Medical Sector as also to bridge the geographical imbalance in availability of trained medical manpower across the country. Major milestones being achieved by the Scheme include increasing availability of health professionals, correcting existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges, promoting affordable medical education, utilizing existing infrastructure of district hospitals and improving tertiary care in the Government sector.

