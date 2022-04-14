New Delhi: The 7th round of India-Indonesia Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on 14 April 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The meeting was co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Abdul Kadir Jailani, Director General for the Asia Pacific and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia. The last FOC was held on 25 June 2021, virtually.

The two delegations emphasized the need for greater maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and their continued commitment to strengthening India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They reviewed their overall bilateral relationship, covering political exchanges, defense and security cooperation, trade and economic matters, and consular issues.

The two sides agreed to improve connectivity between Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Aceh Province, as well as to enhance people-to-people exchange, and cultural cooperation. They also exchanged views on recent regional and global developments, and cooperation within G20, ASEAN framework RK, the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), and ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP). Secretary (East) also invited Indonesia to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. It was agreed to hold the next round of Consultations in India at a mutually convenient time.