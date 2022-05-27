New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto. During the meeting both the leaders held bilateral discussions wherein they inked an MoU on International Solar Alliance. At the invitation of the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó visited India on an official visit on May 26-27. He was accompanied by a high-level business delegation.

The MEA said that India and Hungary share a warm and historical relationship based on mutual trust and understanding adding that the bilateral relations are marked by strong linkages across institutions, academia, culture, and people-to-people ties. The two Ministers discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties, the MEA said.

Jaishankar thanked the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine - Hungary border and for their offer to accommodate evacuated Indian medical students in Hungarian universities. The Ministers noted that bilateral trade was approaching US $ 1 billion, and Indian investments in Hungary were increasing across sectors.

Both sides also agreed to further explore opportunities in various sectors including water, agriculture, food processing, health, and S&T. The Hungarian side also signed the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement. Both sides also discussed cultural linkages and looked forward to the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as well as 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023.

Both sides also exchanged views on the global economic situation, and developments in India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine. An India-Hungary Business Forum, co-chaired by Foreign Minister Szijjártó along with Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, was also held on May 27, where senior business leaders from both countries participated.

Two commercial agreements were signed at the Business Forum. Foreign Minister Szijjártó also met Hardeep Sing Puri, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, and Petroleum & Natural Gas, and discussed cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.