New Delhi: In the run-up to India assuming the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, a briefing for the Resident Heads of Missions of the G20 member countries, invited guest countries and International Organizations was organized at Swaraj Dweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday.

Over 40 Missions and International Organizations participated in the program. They were given detailed briefings by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and Chief G20 Coordinator Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the substantive, operational and logistical aspects of various G20 interactions during India's Presidency.

The Heads/Representatives of Missions were apprised of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India's G20 Presidency, as reflected in the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", or "One Earth One Family "One Future". G20 Sherpa recalled Prime Minister's statement at the G20 Bali Summit that India's Presidency will be "inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented".

Chief G20 Coordinator briefed Missions about the extensive arrangements for G20 meetings across India and facilitation for the participation of delegates. He recalled that the day also marks India's Constitution Day and the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, and the importance of facing global challenges together.

At the end of the briefing, OSD(Operations) Muktesh Pardeshi and AS(G20) Abhay Thakur answered a range of queries from Missions on travel, visas, protocol, security, and participation of invitees. Heads of Missions were provided a detailed briefing on the history, culture, environment, and development of the Andaman and Nicobar islands by Chief Secretary Shri Keshav Chandra.

Delegates expressed appreciation for the elaborate arrangements put into place by the Union Territory to make the meeting a success. The diplomatic briefing in the beautiful and historic Swaraj Dweep of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as the G20 Presidency moves to India from the neighbor across the Andaman Sea, was highly appreciated by the visiting Heads/Representatives of Missions.