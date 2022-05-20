New Delhi: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue at the UNSC open debate on Maintenance of International Peace & Security - Conflict and Food Security, calling it an attempt to propagate malicious propaganda.

In its right of reply at the UNSC open debate on Maintenance of International Peace & Security - Conflict and Food Security, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Rajesh Parihar said, "Pakistan Representative made unwarranted remarks, which symbolizes nothing but a pavlovian response aimed to misuse any forum, and every topic, to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country".

This comes after Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the UNSC said that the actions on the 5th of August 2019 and on the 5th of May 2022 by India in IIOJK were not only an assault on the people of Kashmir, but were an assault on the United Nations and Security Council, and its resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

He said that resolving this lingering issue is essential for peace and stability in the South Asian region under the resolutions passed by the United Nations. The foreign minister said the Muslim majority of Kashmir is being turned into a minority in their land. He further said that the people in Palestine and IIOJK were constantly imprisoned by perpetual conflict.

India also asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from any country can deny this fact. The only contribution that Pakistan can make is to stop state state-sponsored risk, Parihar said. "As regards his other remarks, we will treat it with the contempt it deserves," Rajesh added.

Also read: MoS Muraleedharan calls for 'global collection action' on food security at UNSC