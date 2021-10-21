New Delhi: India on Thursday hit the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone with the Centre gearing up to launch a host of activities to mark the occasion. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had also appealed to the public to get vaccinated without delay and contribute to India's historic achievement.

"Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Mr @NarendraModi," Mandaviya had tweeted in Hindi, hashtagging #VaccineCentury.

PM Modi also visited the RML Hospital as the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India surpassed the 100 crore mark.

The Union Minister will launch a song and an audiovisual film to celebrate the milestone at the Red Fort in the national capital.

Low-cost airline SpiceJet will also issue a special uniform at Delhi airport today to those who get vaccinated to mark the completion of 100 crore vaccine doses. Health Minister, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and SpiceJet Chief Managing Director Ajay Singh will take part in the event.

As per an official release, 99.12 cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

"Congratulations to the people & healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach the 1 billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on India crossing 100 crore vaccination.

Top 5 states in terms of vaccination

Uttar Pradesh - 12,21,40,914, Maharashtra - 9,32,00,708, West Bengal - 6,85,12,932, Gujarat - 6,76,67,900 and Madhya Pradesh - 6,72,24,286.