New Delhi: Asserting that there is sufficient coal in the thermal power plants across India, the Government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the coal stock available as of March this year was 25.6 million tonnes (MT) which went up to 29.5 MT as on July 26.

"The final stock available with the thermal power plants (TPP) of the country is monitored on daily basis by the central electricity authority (CEA). There is sufficient coal in the thermal power plants," Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi stated in a written reply. The thermal generation in the country during April-June 2022 was 325.62 Billion Units (BU) against 276.64 BU during the same period last year, stated the reply.

Also read:Discussion on price rise in RS on Tuesday

"The thermal power plants in Gujarat witnessed a 16 percent growth from 13737.49 million units (MU) in 2021-22 (up to June 21) to the 15913.37 MU in 2022-23 (Up to June 22). Similarly, Andhra Pradesh registered a 27 percent increase in coal generation and Jharkhand 5 percent during the same period," it added.

Joshi said that the all India coal production in the year 2021-22 was 778.19 million tonnes in comparison to 716.083 MT in the year 2020-21."In the current financial year (up to June 22), the country has produced 204.876 MT of coal as compared to 156.11 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 31 percent," he added.