New Delhi: India has invested more than $ 3 billion in the welfare of the people of Afghanistan, V. Muralidharan, Minister of State (MoS), External Affairs said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The MoS in a written reply further stated that India is involved in more than 500 projects in 34 provinces of the country. In areas such as power, water supply, and healthcare.

"India's development partnership with Afghanistan has included more than five hundred projects spread across each of the 34 provinces of the country in critical areas such as power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture, and capacity building. In all, more than USD 3 billion has been invested in the welfare of the people of Afghanistan. Most of the projects have been completed and handed over," he added.

The MoS further stated that India has supplied 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan along with essential medicines.

"In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, India has supplied life-saving essential medicines and 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the WHO and the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," stated Muiralidharan.

