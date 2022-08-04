New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said that India has installed adequate power capacity to meet the required demand. "We have adequate installed capacity to meet the power demand. Further, in order to meet the consistent increase in demand of electricity in the country, Thermal Power Projects (39 units) of an aggregate capacity of 27,550 MW are under construction in the country.

Further, 36 Hydro Electric Projects (above 25 MW capacity) totalling to 14,103.5 MW are also being implemented in the country and capacity of 60,660 MW Renewable Energy projects (Solar, wind, small hydro) are under construction," said Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

In another reply, Singh said that as far as demand for electricity is concerned, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) conducts Electric Power Survey (EPS) of the country every five years for estimating the electricity demand of the country on medium and long-term basis as obligated under Section 73(a) of the Electricity Act 2003.

“The 19th Electric Power Survey (EPS) report, published in January 2017, covers electricity demand projection for the years 2016-17 to 2026-27 as well as electricity demand projection for the years 2031-32 and 2036-37 for each State and UT. The demand in 2031-32 and 2036-37 is projected to be 2530 BU and 3049 BU respectively,” he said.

Regarding the steps planned to increase production of electricity in the country matching with growing demand, Singh said that enhancing installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based generation to 500 GW by 2030. "Thermal Power Plants of 27,550 MW of capacity are at various stages of construction in the country. Hydro Power Plants of 14103.50 MW of capacity are at various stages of construction in the country," he said.

Singh further informed that Nuclear Power Plants of 8,700 MW of capacity are under construction and 7000 MW of Nuclear power plants have been accorded Administrative Approval and Financial Sanction.