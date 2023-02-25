New Delhi: Issuing a joint statement following their meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday emphasized resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Scholz is on a two-day visit to India, his visit after assuming office as the German Chancellor. Scholz's visit comes at a time of India's G20 Presidency. The German Chancellor arrived in New Delhi this morning and attended the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Scholz emphasized on the global consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war stating that the consequences of the war are affecting the world adding borders cannot be changed with force and violence. As for the loss of lives and property, he described the Russia-Ukraine war as " a catastrophe."

His comments come a day after the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine War. "We have to make sure that countries in Asia, Africa and America are not strongly and negatively impacted by the terrible war of aggression," Scholz said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his statement that since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, India has been emphasizing resolving it through dialogue and diplomacy. "India is ready to contribute to any peace process," he added.

He also said that the world has felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war and it has impacted developing countries even more severely. Pointing out that there has been active cooperation between India and Germany to crack down on terrorism and separatism, the Prime Minister said that the two countries have agreed upon the fact that concrete action is needed to wipe out cross-border terrorism.

"We also reiterated consensus that reform of multilateral institutions is necessary to better reflect the global realities," the Prime Minister said. As for India's bilateral ties with Germany, the Prime Minister said that not only is it India's largest trading partner in Europe but also a key source for investment in India.