Dibang: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said India had become an assertor from a mere observer and that the Indian military was commanding respect from across the globe. Rajnath was meeting the soldiers during his visit to the forward posts in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang valley facing China.

Rajnath's remark came at a time when China is continuously upgrading its infrastructure along the border and refusing to accept India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh and christening it as South Tibet.

"There was a time when India wasn’t taken seriously on international platforms. Due to the efforts of our Prime Minister, today we have become an assertor from a mere observer. Indian military is respected all over the globe," Rajnath was quoted as saying in a statement released by the the Defence Ministry.

He cited the Armed Forces as the reason behind the strength and confidence of the nation. "Our friendly foreign countries have trust in them. It is one of the major reasons India has emerged as a powerful nation. Today, we are the fifth largest economy in the world, strongly moving forward," he reasoned.

Strengthening India’s military prowess has been the Government’s top priority ever since it came to power since 2014, with focus on equipping the Services with state-of-the-art weapons/equipment through an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ defence industry, Singh also pointed out that India’s international image has completely been transformed due to the bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as well as the gallant deeds of the Armed Forces.

He also made an on-the-ground assessment of the country’s defence preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by taking stock of the entire gamut of security-related aspects. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita and other senior officers of the Indian Army accompanied the Raksha Mantri who also interacted with the troops posted in the area.