New Delhi: Union External Affairs minister Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India approached the Sri Lanka situation in a very humanistic way as part of its neighbourhood first policy. "They are still in a very delicate situation, " the EAM said after briefing an all-party meeting on the Sri Lankan crisis.

"As their discussions with IMF go forward, whatever support we can give in terms of working with relevant agencies, we will do," Jaishankar told the media. He reiterated that India has given 3.8 billion dollar assistance to the island nation to help them and facilitate their engagement with other bodies including IMF and other debtors.

"Many members were concerned about lessons of Sri Lanka and we had anticipated that question. We also have seen some very misplaced speculation in the media like since something has happened in Sri Lanka so should we be worried about situations in parts of India", said Jaishankar after the all-party meeting.

Jaishankar said that the centre had asked the Finance Ministry to make a presentation to show expenditure to the revenue comparison, liabilities to GSDP, growth rate or liabilities of various states, budget borrowings that they have done, and mortgaging of assets. The meeting was supposed to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

However, FM Nirmala Sitharaman could not attend the meeting. "The reason we took the initiative to request you all to join an all-party meeting was that it is a very serious crisis and what we are seeing in Sri Lanka is in many ways an unprecedented situation,” EAM Jaishankar said. The government had announced an all-party meeting over the ongoing situation in Sri Lanka two days ago. A total of 38 leaders of 28 political parties attended the meeting.