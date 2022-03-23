New Delhi: The actual strength of women police personnel is 10.3 percent at the national level as of January 1, 2020, Minister of State (MoS), Home, Nityanand Rai, said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He cited data compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development. According to the data presented by Rai in a written reply, Bihar has the highest number of police personnel (25.3 percent), followed by Himachal Pradesh ( 19.15 percent) and Chandigarh (18.78 percent).

As for the number of women in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the number of women personnel stands at 3.68 percent as of December 31, 2021. CISF occupied the top slot with 6.37 percent of women personnel. SSB occupied the second spot with 4.12 percent of women personnel, followed by CRPF (3.18 percent). "The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories dated 22.04.2013, 21.05.2014, 12.05.2015, 21.06.2019 and 22.06.2021 to all the State Governments to increase the representation of women police to 33% of the total strength," stated Rai.

He further stated that all the State Governments have been requested to create additional posts of women Constables/Sub-Inspectors by converting the vacant posts of Constables/Sub-Inspectors. "The aim is that each police station should have at least 3 women Sub-Inspectors and 10 women police Constables so that a women help desk is manned round the clock," stated Rai.

He further stated that as far as CAPFs are concerned, it has been decided to reserve 33% posts at Constable level for being filled by women in CRPF and CISF, to begin with, and 14-15% posts at Constable level in border guarding forces i.e. BSF, SSB, and ITBP. Rai said that steps such as exempting female candidates from payment of application fee and providing relaxation in Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) have been taken to encourage recruitment of women in CAPFs.