New Delhi: India's foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla on Wednesday handed over 1 million doses of Made in India vaccines, the Indian mission in Yangon said.

The vaccines were handed over to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society to support the people of Myanmar, including those along the India-Myanmar border, in their fight against COVID-19.

Foreign Secretary Shringla arrived in Yangon today. He is on a two-day working visit to Myanmar from December 22 & 23 to hold talks with the leadership covering the entire gamut of bilateral ties and other issues including the political situation in Myanmar.

'This is the first high-level visit from India since the military took control of Myanmar.

He is slated to hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society.

Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will also be discussed

Shringla's agenda also includes expanding security partnerships given the rising incidents in India’s northeast region with cross-border connections.

It is pertinent to note that earlier India has provided Covid 19 vaccines as humanitarian aid to Myanmar.

The visit by FS Shringla comes in the backdrop of Myanmar handing over five insurgents from Manipur last week.

Notably, India shares over 1600 km long border with Myanmar, which is an essential factor in New Delhi's foreign policy.

Ever since the military coup hit Myanmar, India has always been steadfast in its support of the process of democratic transition in Myanmar.

India believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld.