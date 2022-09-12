New Delhi: India on Monday handed over the 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Kyiv to help the country deal with the looming crisis. Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Kumar has handed over the consignment meant for Ukraine comprising essential medicines and equipment to Oleksii Laremenko, Deputy Minister of the Health of Ukraine, said a statement from Ministry of External Affairs.

Last month, India at UNSC said that it is ready to dispatch its 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine consisting of twenty-six types of medicines on the special request of the Ukrainian side. Addressing a UNSC briefing on Ukraine, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj had said that the humanitarian aid includes 'hemostatic bandages' which are meant to stem the bleeding of deep wounds in children and adults and are included in the aid on the specific request by the Ukrainian side as the members meet to mark 6 months since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"We have delivered for the world in terms of vaccines. We did it earlier for medicines. So, I'd like to assure this council that India will step forward whenever the global south is constrained on aspects of food, health & energy security," Kamboj added.

She reiterated that India's approach will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict to mitigate the economic challenges emerging from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine seeking an early resolution. Kamboj pointed out that in the last 3 months alone, India has exported more than 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to countries in need, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, and Yemen, while condemning the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.