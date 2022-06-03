New Delhi: India on Friday welcomed the decision of the two parties to the Yemeni conflict to renew the truce for additional two months. A truce between the Government in Yemen and Iran-backed Houthi rebels has been renewed for an additional two months, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on Thursday.

"By agreeing to implement and now renewing the truce, the parties have provided a rare glimmer of hope to Yemenis that an end to this devastating conflict is possible,” Grundberg said in a statement. He also said that the truce extension would come into effect when the current truce period expires, today 2 June 2022 at 19:00 Yemen time (1600 GMT).

In response to media queries regarding the agreement between the parties to the Yemeni conflict, India's Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We welcome the agreement between the parties to the Yemeni conflict to renew the current truce for two additional months".

"We are encouraged by this development, the reduction in violence in Yemen during the ceasefire over the past two months as well as the first face-to-face meeting under the UN auspices between the parties to the conflict", said Bagchi.

We hope that these developments would lead to further political dialogue between the parties for ending the conflict and restoring peace, security and stability across Yemen", added the MEA spokesperson.

The conflict between Yemeni Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthis began in 2015, a few months after the rebels took over the capital, Sana’a. Additionally, the parties have been meeting face-to-face under UN auspices for the first time in years to make progress toward opening roads in Taiz and other war-ravaged governorates and implementing nationwide military de-escalation mechanisms.

"The truce represents a significant shift in the trajectory of the war and has been achieved through responsible and courageous decision making by the parties", the UN special envoy had said.