New Delhi: In a big relief for the country’s mango growers, the union government on Tuesday announced that it has obtained approval of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for export of Indian mangoes to the US in the new season. Officials in the ministry of commerce and industries said now the US consumers would have access to excellent quality mangoes from India.

It is not the first time the country is going to export mangoes to the US as Indian mangoes have been exported to the US in previous years as well but it was stopped since 2020 as the US officials were not allowed to visit India for inspection of India’s irradiation facilities due restrictions imposed on the international travel due to the outbreak of Covid-19 global pandemic.

The deadly virus has killed more than 5.5 million people worldwide with the highest death count reported from the US with over 8,60,000 deaths, followed by India which reported over 4,80,000 Covid deaths, the second highest in the world.

The Indian government, which is managing the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic under the Disaster Management Act of 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act of 1897, had suspended incoming international flights to the country on March 22, 2020.

Trade relations during the COVID era

However, despite the challenges posed by the Covid, both the countries have decided to take their trade relations forward. Recently, in pursuant to the 12th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting held in November last year, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access issues.

Under the agreement, India and the US would follow joint protocol on irradiation for India’s mango exports and pomegranate exports to the US and import of cherries and Alfalfa hay from the US.

Officials said a revised work plan has already been worked out, including phase-wise transfer of oversight of pre-clearance of Irradiation treatment to India as agreed upon between both the countries.

As part of this mutual agreement, Indian mango growers will be able to export mangoes to the US in the mango season commencing with the arrival of Alphonso variety of mangoes from March onwards.

Steady growth in export to the US

Talking about the acceptance of Indian mangoes in the US market, officials said Indian mangoes enjoy wide preference in the US as India had exported 800 tonnes of mangoes to the US in 2017-18 and the export value of the fruit was $2.75 million.

Similarly, in 2018-19, 951 tonnes of mangoes worth $3.63 million were exported to US and 1,095 tonnes of mangoes worth $4.35 million were exported to US in 2019-20. As per estimates received from the exporters, the export of mangoes in 2022, may surpass the figures of 2019-20.

Which states are likely to benefit?

According to officials, the USDA approval means that mango growers from traditional mango production belts such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would benefit from the decision.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which is the nodal body for promoting such exports, said that the mango farmers from other regions such as growers of delicious varieties of mangoes from North and East India such as Langra, Chausa, Dushehri, Fazli, etc from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal would also get a chance to export their produce to the world’s richest country.

Officials said while the country will start export of pomegranate to the US in April this year, import of Alfalfa hay and Cherries from the US to India will also begin the same month.